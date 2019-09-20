Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Night School Studio
save
Save
share

Night School Studio's boozy buddy adventure 'Afterparty' gets a release date

Out-drink Satan to save yourself from an eternity in hell.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
30m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Night School Studio

Just in time for Halloween, the developer of dark supernatural thriller Oxenfree, Night School Studio, will be releasing its new game Afterparty. The game was announced a few years ago but now we finally have a release date in October and more details about what to expect.

Described as a "boozy buddy adventure", Afterlife will have players taking on the roles of Lola and Milo, two friends who have recently died. Desperate to avoid an eternity in hell, they clutch onto a loophole in the demonic rules: if they can out-drink Satan, they can return to Earth.

The dev promises the game will have the same narrative focus and snarky take on serious issues as Oxenfree, but with more of an emphasis on dark comedy elements. The gameplay features a conversation system which centers the ability to build relationships and change the story via dialogue choices, with a cast of colorful larger-than-life characters and a hell which consists of interconnected islands linked by the River Styx.

The drinking games feature over 30 different tipples which affect characters' personalities and choices, and the variety of frat-house demonic activities include beer pong, dance-offs and chugging competitions.

The game will be released on Xbox One (including Game Pass), PC and Mac via the Epic Games Store on October 29th, as well as being released simultaneously on the PlayStation 4. Details of a launch on the Nintendo Switch will follow soon.

In this article: afterparty, gaming, night school studio, personal computing, personalcomputing, release date
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
‘Fortnite’ is getting a Batman crossover

‘Fortnite’ is getting a Batman crossover

View
What's it like cooking your own Impossible Burger?

What's it like cooking your own Impossible Burger?

View
Windows 10 Insider build simplifies Bluetooth pairing

Windows 10 Insider build simplifies Bluetooth pairing

View
Fox Sports will broadcast Thursday Night Football in 4K

Fox Sports will broadcast Thursday Night Football in 4K

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr