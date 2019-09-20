One of the best mice on the market is on sale for $67

The Logitech MX Master 2S is on sale at Amazon for $67 -- that's a $33 drop from its typical list price of $100. The mouse is one of our longtime favorites, and it was listed in our 2017 gift guide. While it's not the newest model, it's still a great mouse and an excellent deal at $67.
Logitech's "Flow" tech allows you to control up to three machines with one mouse, and each of the mouse's seven buttons can be customized to your liking. It's designed with ergonomics in mind, and it's surprisingly comfortable to use. Its 4,000-dpi sensor makes it fast and accurate, and its rechargeable battery lasts up to 70 days on a single charge.