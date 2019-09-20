Sony will reveal 'Last of Us' details in a September 24th PlayStation stream

"I'm gonna find...and I'm gonna kill...every last one of them." pic.twitter.com/vO0cC6dGkO — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 20, 2019

You'll be able to catch the broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. If you can't find time on the day of to watch, don't worry; the Engadget team will have a full summary of all the news. As for what we can expect to see during the showcase, Naughty Dog has already confirmed it will share new information about The Last of Us Part II. Notably, the 24th is the same day the studio is hosting a media event dedicated to the game, making it likely we'll finally hear a release date next week. It would also be nice to get an update on Ghost of Tsushima. We haven't heard any new news about Sucker Punch's latest game since E3 2018. Since Sony skipped E3 this year and hasn't aired a new State of Play since early May, fans are understandably anxious to hear what the company has in store for the holiday season and beyond.