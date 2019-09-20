Twitter bans thousands of state-backed accounts spreading misinformation

This is part of Twitter's ongoing effort to sweep state-backed misinformation accounts from the platform. In June, Twitter removed nearly 4,800 accounts with ties to the Iranian government, and in August it banned nearly 1,000 accounts managed by the Chinese state and aimed at Hong Kong protests. In addition to targeting state-backed misinformation, Twitter recently updated its policy to ban advertising from state-controlled news outlets, even when it isn't misinformation per se.

Transparency is part of our DNA at Twitter. Today, we're updating our archive of state-backed information operations we've removed from our service. Read our latest blog here: https://t.co/YeCLedMGxH — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 20, 2019

Facebook also removed accounts linked with misinformation in Spain. The accounts removed by both platforms were linked with Spain's People's Party, Partido Popular. As the Financial Times points out, it's one of the few occasions in which social media platforms have linked a major political party in western Europe with coordinated disinformation campaigns.