Latest in Gaming

Image credit: House House
save
Save
share

‘Untitled Goose Game’ arrives today on Mac, PC and Switch

You’ll wreak havoc as a terrible feathered menace.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
30m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

House House

Geese are jerks, and now you can be one too. Untitled Goose Game is available today on Mac, Windows and Switch. The odd ball game puts you in the role of a goose that's determined to annoy residents of a village. You'll prank them, steal items and honk, a lot. As the description puts it, "it's a lovely morning in the village and you are a horrible goose."

The game will be available on Switch at 9AM in your local timezone, and it arrives on PC and Mac at 9AM PT. It's priced at $20, but for a limited time, you can get it for $15.

Source: House House
In this article: av, gaming, goose, house house, mac, pc, switch, untitled goose game, video game
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
‘Fortnite’ is getting a Batman crossover

‘Fortnite’ is getting a Batman crossover

View
What's it like cooking your own Impossible Burger?

What's it like cooking your own Impossible Burger?

View
Windows 10 Insider build simplifies Bluetooth pairing

Windows 10 Insider build simplifies Bluetooth pairing

View
Fox Sports will broadcast Thursday Night Football in 4K

Fox Sports will broadcast Thursday Night Football in 4K

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr