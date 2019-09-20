Windows 10 Insider build simplifies Bluetooth pairing

The improved Swift Pair function doesn't need to open the Settings app to finish pairing anymore. Further, the prompt now comes with a Dismiss button in case you don't actually want to link your devices. The notification now also shows what kind of accessory is in range, whether it's a mouse, a keyboard or something else.

That said, Swift Pair only works with supported devices, which include the Surface Ergonomic Keyboard, Precision Mouse, Mobile Mouse, Arc Mouse and Headphones, as well as the Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse and Arc Mouse. The beefed up feature is only available for half of all Insiders at the moment, as well.

Aside from releasing a simpler and faster version of Swift Pair, Microsoft has started rolling out all an improved Snip & Sketch to all Insiders. The new version makes "single window" the default mode, closing previous snips when you click New so it doesn't flood your screen with a bunch of windows. It'll also allow you to zoom in on screenshots if they're a bit too small.