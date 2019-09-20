Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: FilmMagic via Getty Images
YouTube reverses course on 'verification' -- you will keep your badges

The new plan is to protect creators from impersonation.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Internet
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speaks at the industry keynote during VidCon at the Anaheim Hilton on June 23, 2016 in Anaheim, California. FilmMagic via Getty Images

Yesterday YouTube announced plans to change its policy around channel verification status. In a move to follow other social networks, the company said changes tying approval to authenticity and prominence would mean some might lose their tag, and would have to go through appeals to keep it.

After a quick and loud backlash to the plan YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki apologized, and YouTube just announced "Channels that currently have verification will now keep it without appeal." The plan is still to reopen its process for verification next month for all channels that have over 100,000 subscribers, with an eye toward stamping the tag on channels that are both "authentic" and "complete."

Source: YouTube Blog
