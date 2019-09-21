Amazon Prime perks now include mobile game add-ons

Amazon told TechCrunch that it will roll out more mobile gaming content for different titles in an ongoing basis. It already has a list of future partners, including EA, Moonton, Netmarble and Wargaming Mobile, so subscribers can expect to get goodies for those companies' mobile titles in the future.

Prime members already have access to gaming-related perks, such as free games and a year of Switch Online, via Twitch Prime. It focuses more on PC and console gaming, though, which is why Ethan Evans, the VP for Twitch Prime, said in a statement: "Now, no matter what platform you play on -- whether console, PC, or mobile -- there are Prime game benefits for you." He added: "We're starting with exclusive content for PUBG Mobile, one of the biggest mobile games in the world, and in the coming months, we'll roll out benefits for some of the most popular mobile games across many favorite genres."

PUBG Mobile players with Prime subscriptions can claim their free items by going to Amazon's official page for the campaign using an Android or an iOS device.