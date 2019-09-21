Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Amazon
Amazon Prime perks now include mobile game add-ons

The company is starting with exclusive loot for 'PUBG Mobile'
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
39m ago in Internet
Amazon Prime members are getting another perk, and it's something mobile gamers would appreciate. The e-commerce giant is making free mobile game loot a part of its subscriber offerings, starting with exclusive in-game items for Tencent's popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. It has already dropped the Infiltrator Mask, which will be available until October 3rd, and will release more items one by one in the coming weeks. The other items in the Prime exclusive set are the Infiltrator Jacket, Shoes and Pants, as well as the Epic Level Gun and Magma Parachute.

Amazon told TechCrunch that it will roll out more mobile gaming content for different titles in an ongoing basis. It already has a list of future partners, including EA, Moonton, Netmarble and Wargaming Mobile, so subscribers can expect to get goodies for those companies' mobile titles in the future.

Prime members already have access to gaming-related perks, such as free games and a year of Switch Online, via Twitch Prime. It focuses more on PC and console gaming, though, which is why Ethan Evans, the VP for Twitch Prime, said in a statement: "Now, no matter what platform you play on -- whether console, PC, or mobile -- there are Prime game benefits for you." He added: "We're starting with exclusive content for PUBG Mobile, one of the biggest mobile games in the world, and in the coming months, we'll roll out benefits for some of the most popular mobile games across many favorite genres."

PUBG Mobile players with Prime subscriptions can claim their free items by going to Amazon's official page for the campaign using an Android or an iOS device.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: Amazon
In this article: amazon, gaming, internet, Prime, PUBG
