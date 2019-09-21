The Morning After: Taking a look inside the iPhone 11 Pro Max

Not exactly like meat, but close.

What's it like cooking your own Impossible Burger?

Getting a faux-meat patty at Burger King is one thing, but how does the Impossible Burger measure up for cooking at home? According to Nicole Lee, "I actually exclaimed out loud in my kitchen several times on just how bleeping delicious it was."

You just like seeing the inside of a new phone, admit it.iFixit's iPhone 11 Pro Max teardown investigates charging rumors

There's only one way to know for sure what that charging coil is connected to -- here's iFixit to find the answer.

Avoid the twitchy scissor demon that's trying to stab you to death.A dentist made a game in MS Paint and it's terrifying

World of Horror plays out in five short stories set in a seaside village in 1980s Japan, whose residents are falling into mass madness while eldritch monsters rise from the seas. Eerie chiptune music plays throughout the game, frantic and propelling. People have gone missing, festering demons are walking the streets and sushi chefs are serving omakase with human eyeballs on the platter.

Light work.Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max review

Even with a new name, the thing that immediately jumps out from these iPhones is their triple-camera setup. Still, if you can appreciate some subtle differences then benefits await, including a speedier Face Unlock and Super Retina XDR display that is perfect for the new-in-iOS 13 Dark Mode.



The one change that everyone will love is some extra battery life, and in our brief time testing these phones, they didn't disappoint. The triple cameras are powerful and flexible across different photography needs, but Apple's lack of power-user settings in the main app is more glaring than ever. These are "among the most powerful smartphones money can buy right now," but at more than $1,000, they leave the mainstream iPhone 11 as a better choice for most people.

For less money...iPhone 11 review: You might not need the Pro

The iPhone 11 takes almost everything that makes the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max special and squeezes it down into a package that's $50 less than last year's cheap model. Chris Velazco says it's probably not worth buying if you have an iPhone XR or XS, but for everyone else, it's the easiest way to get a taste of modern flagship iPhone performance without dropping $1,000.



