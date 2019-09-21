Latest in Gear

Image credit: Yamaha
save
Save
share

Yamaha updates its THR desktop guitar amps for the first time in years

The THR-II series delivers big tones at bedroom volumes.
Marc DeAngelis
3h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
50 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Yamaha

The pressure waves from a cranked 100-watt tube amp could kill any insects or small rodents in close proximity. Even low-powered, solid state practice amplifiers can be too loud for apartment dwellers. To get around extreme noise issues, Yamaha's THR line of "desktop" guitar amps aim to recreate rich, tube-like tones at reasonable volumes while also including advanced digital features. But the THR10 came out way back in 2011 and is long overdue for an update. So the company is launching the THR-II series, which keeps everything that made the original great (like its tiny footprint) and adds a host of new amp models and features like Bluetooth.

Two of the three new amps include a built-in wireless receiver; plug the Line 6 Relay G10T transmitter into your axe and you're good to go. (Other transmitters won't work, though.) The new mobile app gives users the option to tweak settings and effects from across the room using Bluetooth, rather than plugging the amp into a USB port of a computer and using the desktop editor. That said, you can still plug the amp into your desktop or laptop for direct recording, since it also acts as an audio interface.

Previous THR amps could be used as portable speakers thanks to their aux inputs and AA battery compartments. This was a clunky solution, though, and the addition of Bluetooth connectivity and a rechargeable battery will be welcome additions. The THRs' two-speaker setup enables true stereo playback, as opposed to the mono, one-speaker output of most practice amps.

The updated THR amps will come in 30-watt wireless ($499), 20-watt wireless ($449), and 20-watt wired ($299) options when they land in late October. Each features the same lineup of 15 amp models (up from five on the original), three bass amps and three acoustic amps, as well as a flat-response profile for other instruments like synths.

Purists may scoff at the convergence of guitar amps and Bluetooth speakers, but the desktop category of amplifiers gives musicians a means to finally play at home without angering their neighbors. Sure, most modern amps have a headphone input, but playing with headphones just can't come close to the feeling of the soundwaves reverberating and enveloping the room.

Via: MusicRadar
Source: Yamaha
In this article: amplifier, av, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, guitar, guitar amp, home, music gear, yamaha, yamaha thr, yamaha thr-ii
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
50 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
Facebook’s latest AI experiment helps you pick what to wear

Facebook’s latest AI experiment helps you pick what to wear

View
iFixit's iPhone 11 Pro Max teardown investigates charging rumors

iFixit's iPhone 11 Pro Max teardown investigates charging rumors

View
TiVo wants to make a comeback with $50 Android TV dongle

TiVo wants to make a comeback with $50 Android TV dongle

View
Neo Geo retro stick console includes 'King of Fighters,' 'Samurai Shodown'

Neo Geo retro stick console includes 'King of Fighters,' 'Samurai Shodown'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr