Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: RichVintage via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Amazon taps 'Undone' co-creator for show about an internet troll

'Troll' will turn online headaches into a big conspiracy.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

RichVintage via Getty Images

The next project from an Undone creator may hit a little too close to home for social media mavens. Deadline understands Amazon has started work on Troll, a comedy series co-produced and written by Undone's Lee Sung Jin. It tells the tale of a would-be documentary maker who responds to online bullying by making a movie about his troll and discovering what could be a "geopolitical conspiracy." If you've ever been convinced that a nasty commenter was throwing more than a temper tantrum, this might be your ideal show.

Documentary Now's Rhys Thomas is poised to both direct and co-produce the series. The cast and release date aren't available at this early stage.

While there's no guarantee of success, Lee Sung Jin's history bodes well for the project. On top of Undone, he has also worked on HBO's Silicon Valley and Netflix's short-lived but well-received Tuca & Bertie. That's not including work for conventional TV efforts like the Kanye West-starring anthology Omniverse. If any of that translates to Troll, it could be a worthwhile exploration of an all-too-familiar cultural phenomenon.

Source: Deadline
In this article: amazon, amazon prime video, entertainment, internet, lee sung jin, prime video, services, streaming, television, troll, tv, undone
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
AMD delays 16-core Ryzen 9 CPU to November

AMD delays 16-core Ryzen 9 CPU to November

View
Erica's modular synth helps you make music with preset cards

Erica's modular synth helps you make music with preset cards

View
TiVo gave its unannounced Edge DVR to a customer

TiVo gave its unannounced Edge DVR to a customer

View
Facebook will shut down Group Stories on September 26th

Facebook will shut down Group Stories on September 26th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr