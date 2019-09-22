Amazon taps 'Undone' co-creator for show about an internet troll

Documentary Now's Rhys Thomas is poised to both direct and co-produce the series. The cast and release date aren't available at this early stage.

While there's no guarantee of success, Lee Sung Jin's history bodes well for the project. On top of Undone, he has also worked on HBO's Silicon Valley and Netflix's short-lived but well-received Tuca & Bertie. That's not including work for conventional TV efforts like the Kanye West-starring anthology Omniverse. If any of that translates to Troll, it could be a worthwhile exploration of an all-too-familiar cultural phenomenon.