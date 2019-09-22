Tech industry sets official standard for 8K TVs

The tech industry just took another step to nail down the specs for 8K TV. The Consumer Technology Association has unveiled the official display definition for 8K sets, including a logo TV makers can use. Any model needs to output at a minimum 7,680 x 4,320 resolution, support 24, 30 and 60 frames per second, produce 10-bit color, support key HDR functions and use HDCP 2.2-level content protection. It also has to upscale any video to 8K.
Devices can start using the logo on January 1st, 2020.
The definition isn't a great stretch when early 8K TVs already meet the definition. This is, to a degree, a formality. It does set baseline expectations for what 8K TVs can do, though. You shouldn't have to worry that a given screen will fall short on key specs, and you could see more brands keen to tout 8K than they have been in 2019.