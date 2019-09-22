Latest in Gear

Image credit: Xinhua/Liu Dawei via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Tech industry sets official standard for 8K TVs

There's even a logo to reassure buyers.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
15h ago in AV
Comments
380 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Xinhua/Liu Dawei via Getty Images

The tech industry just took another step to nail down the specs for 8K TV. The Consumer Technology Association has unveiled the official display definition for 8K sets, including a logo TV makers can use. Any model needs to output at a minimum 7,680 x 4,320 resolution, support 24, 30 and 60 frames per second, produce 10-bit color, support key HDR functions and use HDCP 2.2-level content protection. It also has to upscale any video to 8K.

Devices can start using the logo on January 1st, 2020.

The definition isn't a great stretch when early 8K TVs already meet the definition. This is, to a degree, a formality. It does set baseline expectations for what 8K TVs can do, though. You shouldn't have to worry that a given screen will fall short on key specs, and you could see more brands keen to tout 8K than they have been in 2019.

Source: Consumer Technology Association
In this article: 8k, 8k tv, av, consumer technology association, cta, gear, standard, television, tv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
380 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

IKEA's AR furniture app now lets you preview an entire room

IKEA's AR furniture app now lets you preview an entire room

View
Google may have taken first step towards quantum computing 'supremacy'

Google may have taken first step towards quantum computing 'supremacy'

View
Nintendo seriously needs to fix multi-Switch game sharing

Nintendo seriously needs to fix multi-Switch game sharing

View
Readers relive their experiences with the original NES

Readers relive their experiences with the original NES

View
On Nintendo's 130th birthday, here are five books about its history

On Nintendo's 130th birthday, here are five books about its history

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr