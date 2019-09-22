Latest in Gear

Image credit: Xinhua/Liu Dawei via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Tech industry sets official standard for 8K TVs

There's even a logo to reassure buyers.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Xinhua/Liu Dawei via Getty Images

The tech industry just took another step to nail down the specs for 8K TV. The Consumer Technology Association has unveiled the official display definition for 8K sets, including a logo TV makers can use. Any model needs to output at a minimum 7,680 x 4,320 resolution, support 24, 30 and 60 frames per second, produce 10-bit color, support key HDR functions and use HDCP 2.2-level content protection. It also has to upscale any video to 8K.

Devices can start using the logo on January 1st, 2020.

The definition isn't a great stretch when early 8K TVs already meet the definition. This is, to a degree, a formality. It does set baseline expectations for what 8K TVs can do, though. You shouldn't have to worry that a given screen will fall short on key specs, and you could see more brands keen to tout 8K than they have been in 2019.

Source: Consumer Technology Association
In this article: 8k, 8k tv, av, consumer technology association, cta, gear, standard, television, tv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
'Bandersnatch,' 'Fleabag,' and 'Ozark' lead streaming Emmy winners

'Bandersnatch,' 'Fleabag,' and 'Ozark' lead streaming Emmy winners

View
IKEA will produce more energy than it consumes by 2020

IKEA will produce more energy than it consumes by 2020

View
Disney+ public pre-orders are open, but without deep bundle discounts

Disney+ public pre-orders are open, but without deep bundle discounts

View
Facebook's Libra currency will get half its backing from the US dollar

Facebook's Libra currency will get half its backing from the US dollar

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr