Image credit: Disney
Disney+ public pre-orders are open, but without deep bundle discounts

They probably won't run out of slots before it launches November 12th.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Services
Disney

If you didn't already buy into the three-years-upfront D23 plan for Disney+ streaming, the doors are open for subscribers, at the promised rates of $69.99 annually, or $6.99 per month. The service started taking sign-ups tonight during the Emmys while other streamers (mostly Amazon) took home trophies, but with more than 25 original series and ten films promised in the first year, it will be interesting to see if they're on the stage next year.

Going for the annual plan is the only way to get a discount at this point, as those wanting to bundle their subscription with access to ad-supported Hulu and ESPN+ at a $12.99 rate will have to wait until the service launches November 12th to sign up. If you're still not sure if the service will be worth it at the start, there is a free 7-day trial period.


Coming Soon | Disney+

Source: DisneyPlus.com
In this article: av, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney+, entertainment, ESPN Plus, Hulu, services, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
