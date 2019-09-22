Facebook will shut down Group Stories on September 26th

The company was oblique in explaining the decision. In a statement to CNET, Facebook said it wanted to ensure that group features let people "connect in fun and useful ways," and that it was "always looking" for ways to improve community experiences.

It's not clear just how Group Stories was before word of the shutdown. However, Facebook is closing it down roughly nine months after its debut -- that suggests there weren't many using it. That wouldn't be completely surprising when Stories tend to be personal affairs, but it does give Groups one less option for expressing themselves.