Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget
save
Save
share

Fitbit is reportedly in the early stages of exploring a sale

It's sandwiched between its rivals in smartwatches and fitness trackers.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Wearables
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Cherlynn Low/Engadget

Fitbit might be ready to cede some control of its destiny. Reuters sources said the company is talking to investment bank Qatalyst Partners about the possibility of shopping itself around to would-be acquirers. Qatalyst has reportedly been pressing Fitbit to consider the option for weeks, suggesting that Alphabet and private equity outfits might be interested if it did. A move is far from certain, but it's notable that a selloff is even on the table.

Fitbit and Alphabet have both declined to comment.

There might be good reasons for Fitbit to consider a sale. While it has enjoyed some success transitioning to smartwatches and services, it's still struggling to return to profit. There have been missteps such as the poorly received Versa Lite. Fitbit isn't in imminent danger if it continues to operate on its own, but a purchase could give it a lifeline and help it compete against rivals with vast resources.

Source: Reuters
In this article: fitbit, fitness, gear, sale, smartwatch, wearable, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
Tilta mods Blackmagic's Pocket Cinema Camera with a tilt screen and SSD

Tilta mods Blackmagic's Pocket Cinema Camera with a tilt screen and SSD

View
Three Mile Island's infamous nuclear plant shuts down after 45 years

Three Mile Island's infamous nuclear plant shuts down after 45 years

View
Samsung asks users to be extra careful with the Galaxy Fold

Samsung asks users to be extra careful with the Galaxy Fold

View
Uber sues NYC over vehicle caps

Uber sues NYC over vehicle caps

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr