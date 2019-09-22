Latest in Gear

Image credit: Timothy J. Seppala/Engadget
save
Save
share

Microsoft invites more people to test very rough Xbox features

You can join the Alpha Skip Ahead ring to live life on the edge.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Timothy J. Seppala/Engadget

You've had to be part of a very exclusive club to try Xbox One features in their rawest form -- so exclusive the criteria has been "closely guarded," Microsoft said. Now, though, the company is loosening its restrictions ever so slightly. The Xbox Insider unit is inviting more people to join the Alpha Skip Ahead ring so that it can expand testing for key updates. If you see this before September 23rd at 2:59AM Eastern (11:59PM on September 22nd), you can use the "report a problem" feature in the power menu, choose "add new problem," pick "future build" and then make a case for why you should be included in the Alpha Skip Ahead program.

You'll know if you get in through an Xbox Live message formally inviting you to the test ring.

This isn't for the faint of heart. Alphas are rough by their very nature, and Microsoft warned that the current Alpha Skip Ahead build has bugs that can prevent the home dashboard from loading or prompt you for a passcode even if the feature is turned off. You may only want to sign up if you're determined to try new features and feel that even beta tests are too slow.

Via: Windows Central
Source: Xbox Wire, Reddit
In this article: alpha, alpha skip ahead, av, console, games, gaming, gear, microsoft, video games, xbox, xbox insider, xbox one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
This week in tech history: Android turns 11

This week in tech history: Android turns 11

View
Fitbit is reportedly in the early stages of exploring a sale

Fitbit is reportedly in the early stages of exploring a sale

View
Tilta mods Blackmagic's Pocket Cinema Camera with a tilt screen and SSD

Tilta mods Blackmagic's Pocket Cinema Camera with a tilt screen and SSD

View
Three Mile Island's infamous nuclear plant shuts down after 45 years

Three Mile Island's infamous nuclear plant shuts down after 45 years

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr