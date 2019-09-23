Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Steve Dent/Engadget
Google's Play Pass app subscription service is now available

It costs $4.99 per month for access to a catalogue of apps and games.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Mobile
Steve Dent/Engadget

Subscription services have taken over music and movies, and now they're coming to games and apps too. In August we heard that Google was in the final stages of testing its new Android app subscription service called Play Pass, its equivalent of Apple Arcade. Today, Google's service has officially launched in the US and you can now sign up for unlimited access to a catalog of games and apps.

At $4.99 per month, Play Pass is an affordable way to access Android games like Stardew Valley and Risk or apps like Facetune and AccuWeather without having to purchase each one individually. There's also an introductory offer for a limited time in which you can get the service for $1.99 per month for the first twelve months.

According to Google, the collection of apps and games available through Play Pass numbers in the hundreds. There will be a Play Pass tab in the Play Store to help you find the app you want, and the subscription gives you access to the full versions of all included apps. There's also an option for families to share a Play Pass subscription between up to five family members.

There's a 10-day free trial of the service available now, and it will be coming to countries outside the US soon.

entertainment, google, google play pass, google play store, mobile, subscription services
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
