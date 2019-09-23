Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Randy Holmes via Getty Images
save
Save
share

ESPN will make exclusive shows for Facebook Watch

They include 'Fantasy Focus Live' and extra 'Always Late With Katie Nolan' segments.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
46m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Randy Holmes via Getty Images

ESPN will broadcast exclusive shows and segments on Facebook Watch under a new deal. First up are bonus segments from Always Late With Katie Nolan, an ESPN+ sports/comedy show that'll debut on ESPN2 this week, along with The People's MMA Show, a weekly series focused on the lives of mixed martial arts fighters. There'll also be a version of the Countdown to GameDay pre-game show for College GameDay and a video version of Fantasy Focus Live.

To try and keep viewers more engaged, ESPN will run watch parties, polls and live Q&As. The Facebook Watch version of Fantasy Focus Live, for instance, will welcome opinions and questions from fans.

"We are extending some of our most popular ESPN shows and creating new ones with content available only on Facebook and Facebook Watch," Ryan Spoon, ESPN's senior vice president of digital and social content, sad in a statement. "This allows us to connect with fans and drive the conversation around sports in a way that leverages what we and the platform do best."

Via: Variety
Source: ESPN
In this article: always late with katie nolan, alwayslatewithkatienolan, av, college football, college gameday, collegefootball, collegegameday, entertainment, espn, facebook, facebook watch, facebookwatch, fantasy focus live, fantasyfocuslive, mma, sports, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

IKEA's AR furniture app now lets you preview an entire room

IKEA's AR furniture app now lets you preview an entire room

View
Google may have taken first step towards quantum computing 'supremacy'

Google may have taken first step towards quantum computing 'supremacy'

View
Nintendo seriously needs to fix multi-Switch game sharing

Nintendo seriously needs to fix multi-Switch game sharing

View
Readers relive their experiences with the original NES

Readers relive their experiences with the original NES

View
On Nintendo's 130th birthday, here are five books about its history

On Nintendo's 130th birthday, here are five books about its history

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr