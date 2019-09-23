Louis Vuitton is making a case for a major 'League of Legends' trophy

The design won't shock you if you've seen Louis Vuitton gear before: the company's signature patterns and earthy color tones are everywhere.

This is just the start of the collaboration, too. Louis Vuitton and Riot also plan to unveil new champion skins as well as a capsule collection from women's collection Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière. You can expect other "digital assets" in the future.

It sounds like a strange collaboration, but makes sense for both companies. For Riot, this lends an extra air of prestige to League of Legends competition. Louis Vuitton, in turn, reaches an audience that might not even consider the brand unless they're shopping for a luxurious smartwatch or iPhone case. You're probably not about to buy an LV bag just because you saw the trophy case, but the fashion firm is no doubt hoping some people will be customers in the long run.