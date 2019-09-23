Samsung brings Note 10's AR and camera features to the Galaxy S10

This is also the update you want if you're looking for tighter integration between your S10 and your computer. It adds DeX for PC support to bring a windowed mobile interface to your Mac or Windows system, and Link for Windows provides a fast track to connecting your phone to (you guessed it) Windows.

There's no concrete schedule for when you can expect these features on your phone, but SamMobile has understands it's available now for Exynos-based S10 units in at least Germany and Switzerland. It could be a while before your Snapdragon-based North American phone gets an upgrade. Still, this should help you feel that much better if you've wished for software parity ever since the Note 10 arrived.