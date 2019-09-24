Apple Watch Series 5 review: The best smartwatch gets (slightly) better

Continuing our tour of the device, you'll see the screen sizes are the same -- that's 40mm and 44mm. The Digital Crown is still there, of course. And there's that rectangular button on the side, which you probably won't be using too often. In the Series 4 cellular model, you could hold down this button to make emergency calls. Now, with the Series 5, you can do that while traveling internationally too. Again, provided it's an LTE model. Hopefully you never have to use this feature, but it's nice to know it's there.

As I said, my review unit is made of aluminum, which is one of the reasons it looks identical to the Series 4. In both cases, the entry-level models have an aluminum finish, and they're offered in the same colors: silver, space gray and gold. The stainless steel edition has carried over, too. If you want people to know you have the 2019 model, you're going to have to pay even more. There's a new titanium finish, which starts at $799 -- it's a lot lighter than stainless steel, and the finish is matte; not at all glossy. I'd recommend that to people like me, who want a watch for sports (running in my case), but also want to wear that device to work. Then again, the aluminum model is also lightweight and also matches workwear, if I do say so myself.

Lastly, Apple brought back a ceramic edition this year. It comes in a gorgeous all-white finish and it starts at an eye-watering $1,299. Woof! Something tells me most of you are going to just choose the aluminum model and call it a day. The Apple Watch will make a great gift this holiday season, but I'm not sure how many of you have been good enough this year to have earned a smartwatch that costs as much as a MacBook Pro.