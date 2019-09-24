ASUS' $900 gaming phone is now available in the US

The model that's currently available in the US is the "Elite" edition which features 512GB of internal storage and a Category 18 LTE modem capable of theoretical download speeds of 1.2Gbps. Later this year, ASUS plans to bring the "Ultimate" edition ROG Phone II to the US as well. The top-of-the-line model features a faster Cat 20 LTE modem and 1TB of storage. It also features matte finish instead of a glossy one. Both variants come with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 855+ processor, 12GB of RAM, a 6.59-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display and 6,000mAh battery.

One thing to note about the ROG Phone II is that you'll only want to buy it if you're on AT&T, T-Mobile or an MVNO like MetroPCS and Cricket Wireless. Judging from the list of 3G and LTE Bands B&H posted, the phone doesn't support CDMA networks like Verizon (Engadget's parent company), Sprint and US Cellular. We've reached out to ASUS to confirm, and we'll update this article once the company responds.