Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot is now a gymnast

A new workflow helps Atlas pull off these smooth moves while also reducing development time and achieving a performance success rate of about 80 percent. "First, an optimization algorithm transforms high-level descriptions of each maneuver into dynamically-feasible reference motions," says Boston Dynamics. "Then Atlas tracks the motions using a model predictive controller that smoothly blends from one maneuver to the next." The exact purpose of an agile, bipedal robot is still a bit of a mystery, though; Atlas could end up becoming anything from a butler to a soldier. Why Google bought Boston Dynamics is yet another puzzle.

Boston Dynamics' Spot is now available for those who want a robotic companion for commercial use. While individuals can't purchase the doglike robot, enterprise customers can deploy a pack to help on construction, plant operations, and public safety jobs. Whether it's as useful as a human worker or not, Spot is sure to impress corporate clients.