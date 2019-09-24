Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Boston Dynamics
save
Save
share

Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot is now a gymnast

The bipedal robot handstands, rolls, jumps and spins.
Marc DeAngelis
56m ago in Robots
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Boston Dynamics

The latest footage from Boston Dynamics is, unsurprisingly, both impressive and terrifying. Over the past few years we've seen Atlas navigate uneven terrain and even jump around a parkour course. This is on another level, though. The bipedal robot does a handstand, rolls around and even does a few jumping twists -- all without losing its balance.

A new workflow helps Atlas pull off these smooth moves while also reducing development time and achieving a performance success rate of about 80 percent. "First, an optimization algorithm transforms high-level descriptions of each maneuver into dynamically-feasible reference motions," says Boston Dynamics. "Then Atlas tracks the motions using a model predictive controller that smoothly blends from one maneuver to the next." The exact purpose of an agile, bipedal robot is still a bit of a mystery, though; Atlas could end up becoming anything from a butler to a soldier. Why Google bought Boston Dynamics is yet another puzzle.

Boston Dynamics' Spot is now available for those who want a robotic companion for commercial use. While individuals can't purchase the doglike robot, enterprise customers can deploy a pack to help on construction, plant operations, and public safety jobs. Whether it's as useful as a human worker or not, Spot is sure to impress corporate clients.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: Boston Dynamics
In this article: atlas, boston dynamics, boston dynamics atlas, gear, google, robotics, robots, spot, tomorrow, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

How to set up your own 'streaming service'

How to set up your own 'streaming service'

View
Netflix's 'El Camino' trailer shows a deeply scarred Jesse Pinkman

Netflix's 'El Camino' trailer shows a deeply scarred Jesse Pinkman

View
Watch the first flight of a drone with a microturbine engine

Watch the first flight of a drone with a microturbine engine

View
Apple Watch Series 5 review: The best smartwatch gets (slightly) better

Apple Watch Series 5 review: The best smartwatch gets (slightly) better

View
Classic Star Wars game 'Jedi Outcast' arrives on PS4 and Switch

Classic Star Wars game 'Jedi Outcast' arrives on PS4 and Switch

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr