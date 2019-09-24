'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' story trailer focuses on freedom fighters

The trailer -- which also features John "Soap" MacTavish, the main character from the original Modern Warfare from 2007 -- hints at what the story has in store as Captain John Price and the SAS team up with the CIA and the Urzikstani Liberation Force to recover stolen chemical weapons. The latest entry in the series will be available October 25th on PS4, Xbox One and PC, with cross-platform play for the first time.

PS4 players will get to try the Special Ops Survival Mode before those on other platforms. It'll be a timed exclusive until October 1, 2020.