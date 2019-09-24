'Civilization VI' arrives on PlayStation 4 November 22nd

After it came, saw and conquered the Nintendo Switch, Sid Meier's Civilization VI has set its sights on a new console. On November 22nd, the popular turn-based strategy game will make its way to Sony's PlayStation 4 console. Included in the package are two new civilizations exclusive to the PS4: Indonesia, Nubia and Khmer -- the latter two make up one faction. If you want to play Civ VI's excellent Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions, Firaxis plans to sell them as part of a separate expansion bundle.