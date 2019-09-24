Save $180 on one of our favorite gaming laptops of the year

If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, one of our favorite models from the past year, the Alienware M15 with Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU, is currently discounted on Amazon. Currently, you can get the m15 for $1,500, instead of the $1,680 it typically costs direct from Dell.
While not as visually striking as the new "Legend" M15 model Dell announced partway through the year, the 2019 model is just as capable of a machine. As mentioned, the discounted model features an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU, which means you'll be able to enable ray tracing in games like Control for even greater graphical fidelity. It also includes a 1080p display with 144Hz refresh rate. A display with a faster refresh rate will make both Windows and all your games feel and look more responsive. Rounding out the package is a fast 512GB M2 SSD and 16GB of RAM.