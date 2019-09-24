Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: NASA/Radislav Sinyak
save
Save
share

Lockheed Martin will help take NASA astronauts back to the Moon

NASA makes Lockheed Martin its long-term Orion supplier for Artemis missions.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Space
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

NASA/Radislav Sinyak

NASA is going all out to support the Artemis program despite doubts that it can send humanity back to the Moon by 2024. The space agency has awarded Lockheed Martin with the Orion Production and Operations Contract (OPOC) to supply it with Orion spacecraft for future Artemis missions, including the one that'll land the first woman on the Moon. While it doesn't have a set quantity and delivery schedule, the contract includes a commitment for a minimum of six and a maximum of 12 Orion vehicles until September 20th, 2030.

NASA says the crew vehicles to come out of the partnership will "establish a core set of capabilities, stabilize the production process and demonstrate reusability of spacecraft components." Under the contract, NASA will order three Orion spacecraft for Artemis missions III through V for $2.7 billion. (Lockheed Martin is already working on the first two capsules for Artemis missions I and II.) It will then order three more vehicles for Artemis missions VI through VIII for $1.9 billion in fiscal year 2022.

The second batch will cost less, because it will re-use components from the previous three. Artemis V, for instance, will use computers, crew seats and switch panels from Artemis II. Meanwhile, Artemis VI will use the whole crew module, or the habitable part of the spacecraft, from the third mission. Seeing as the program's goal is to go to the Moon and stay there, NASA and Lockheed Martin have to find a way to make the vehicle as cheap as possible through reusability.

Mark Kirasich, Orion Program manager at the Johnson Space Center, said:

"No other spacecraft in the world can keep humans alive hundreds of thousands of miles from Earth for weeks at a time with the safety features, crew accommodations, technical innovations, and reliability that Orion provides. With the design and development phase of Orion largely behind us, this new contract will enable us to increase efficiencies, reuse the spacecraft, and bring down the cost of reliably transporting people between earth and the [Lunar] Gateway."

Source: NASA
In this article: nasa, orion, space, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

What do you want to know about Samsung's updated Galaxy Fold?

What do you want to know about Samsung's updated Galaxy Fold?

View
Google told it doesn't have to apply 'right to be forgotten' results globally

Google told it doesn't have to apply 'right to be forgotten' results globally

View
Xiaomi's Mi Mix Alpha has a '180-percent' screen-to-body ratio

Xiaomi's Mi Mix Alpha has a '180-percent' screen-to-body ratio

View
Relive Yamaha's synth history without leaving the couch

Relive Yamaha's synth history without leaving the couch

View
Tilt Five wants to bring augmented reality to tabletop games

Tilt Five wants to bring augmented reality to tabletop games

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr