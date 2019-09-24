Windows 10 is used on over 900 million devices

Windows 10 is now being used on over 900 million devices. Microsoft's Yusuf Mehdi tweeted about the milestone today, saying that Microsoft added more new Windows 10 devices in the last 12 months than ever before.
#Windows10 is on more than 900M devices! Thanks to our customers, we added more new Windows 10 devices in the last 12 months than ever before. From PCs to HoloLens to Xbox to Surface Hub, Windows continues to power innovation—with more to come next week! https://t.co/G3CRdkFoPT pic.twitter.com/38fKk50IEH— Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) September 24, 2019
That's a massive number, and as Thurrott points out, if Microsoft maintains this pace, Windows 10 could reach 1 billion devices by early 2020. That's especially impressive considering that it just announced 800 million devices in March.