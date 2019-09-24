Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: AMC/Netflix
save
Save
share

Netflix's 'El Camino' trailer shows a deeply scarred Jesse Pinkman

He's on the run from the law in the 'Breaking Bad' movie.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
53m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AMC/Netflix

The first trailer for the upcoming Breaking Bad movie, El Camino, is here at last, offering the most in-depth look yet at what's in store for Jesse Pinkman after the events of the series. Unsurprisingly, it's pretty dark.

The former meth cook is on the run from the law and when he turns up at Skinny Pete's house, he looks like he's been through the ringer several times. As anyone who's seen Breaking Bad will attest, that's definitely the case. He's scarred, physically and mentally, but when an offscreen voice asks at one point whether he's ready, he answers in the affirmative, in the trailer's only dialogue.

The movie picks up immediately after the series finale. We won't have to wait too much longer to find out Jesse's fate. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will debut on Netflix and in some theaters October 11.

Source: Netflix (YouTube)
In this article: aaron paul, aaronpaul, amc, av, breaking bad, breakingbad, el camino, el camino a breaking bad movie, elcamino, elcaminoabreakingbadmovie, entertainment, netflix, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Vape brand Juul is reportedly at the center of a criminal probe

Vape brand Juul is reportedly at the center of a criminal probe

View
Honda aims to phase out diesel vehicles in Europe by 2021

Honda aims to phase out diesel vehicles in Europe by 2021

View
The Morning After: The first almost-all screen Android phone

The Morning After: The first almost-all screen Android phone

View
Samsung's 43.7-megapixel sensor has the tiniest pixels yet

Samsung's 43.7-megapixel sensor has the tiniest pixels yet

View
Lockheed Martin will help take NASA astronauts back to the Moon

Lockheed Martin will help take NASA astronauts back to the Moon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr