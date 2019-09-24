Phoebe Waller-Bridge lands wider TV deal with Amazon

Phoebe Waller-Bridge isn't wasting any time making use of her Emmy wins for Fleabag. The producer and actress has signed a broader deal with Amazon that will have her producing shows exclusively for Prime Video. The terms of the deal aren't clear, but Variety sources pegged its value at $20 million per year -- Amazon apparently expects great things from Waller-Bridge in the future.
Sponsored Links
It's not surprising that Amazon would rush to clinch a deal. Waller-Bridge is relatively rare in earning acclaim for multiple projects both in front of and behind the camera, often for the same show. In addition to Fleabag, she's well-known for taking creative and acting roles in Killing Eve and Crashing, not to mention acting in projects ranging from Broadchurch to Solo. Amazon may be happy to pay a premium knowing that it should have both well-produced shows and the star power to reel in curious viewers.