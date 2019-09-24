Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage
save
Save
share

Phoebe Waller-Bridge lands wider TV deal with Amazon

The Emmy winner's deal could be worth $20 million per year.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
31m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Phoebe Waller-Bridge isn't wasting any time making use of her Emmy wins for Fleabag. The producer and actress has signed a broader deal with Amazon that will have her producing shows exclusively for Prime Video. The terms of the deal aren't clear, but Variety sources pegged its value at $20 million per year -- Amazon apparently expects great things from Waller-Bridge in the future.

It's not surprising that Amazon would rush to clinch a deal. Waller-Bridge is relatively rare in earning acclaim for multiple projects both in front of and behind the camera, often for the same show. In addition to Fleabag, she's well-known for taking creative and acting roles in Killing Eve and Crashing, not to mention acting in projects ranging from Broadchurch to Solo. Amazon may be happy to pay a premium knowing that it should have both well-produced shows and the star power to reel in curious viewers.

Source: Variety
In this article: amazon, amazon prime video, entertainment, internet, phoebe waller-bridge, prime video, services, streaming, television, tv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

How to set up your own 'streaming service'

How to set up your own 'streaming service'

View
Netflix's 'El Camino' trailer shows a deeply scarred Jesse Pinkman

Netflix's 'El Camino' trailer shows a deeply scarred Jesse Pinkman

View
Watch the first flight of a drone with a microturbine engine

Watch the first flight of a drone with a microturbine engine

View
Apple Watch Series 5 review: The best smartwatch gets (slightly) better

Apple Watch Series 5 review: The best smartwatch gets (slightly) better

View
Classic Star Wars game 'Jedi Outcast' arrives on PS4 and Switch

Classic Star Wars game 'Jedi Outcast' arrives on PS4 and Switch

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr