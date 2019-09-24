Latest in Gear

Image credit: AP Andrew Harnik
save
Save
share

Internet metrics giant settles charges it faked its own numbers

Its CEO allegedly commited fraud to inflate its revenue.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
37m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AP Andrew Harnik

The online ad world (among others) thrives on metrics to gauge how well its campaigns are working, but what happens when the company providing that data is cooking its own books? The industry is grappling with that issue today. Comscore and its former CEO Serge Matta have settled SEC charges they committed fraud to artificially inflate revenue by $50 million and otherwise inflate their metrics between 2014 and 2016. Reportedly, Matta had Comscore join "non-monetary transactions" where it would exchange data without expecting money, but recognized revenue on that data based on an inflated sense of its value -- and lied to both accountants and auditors about it. That, in turn, made it look like Comscore was growing at an unrealistic pace.

The deal has Comscore and Matta pay respective penalties of $5 million and $700,000, while Matta will also pay another $2.1 million to reflect profits he made from selling company stock and other compensation. The executive is also banned from serving as the director or officer of a public company for the next 10 years. Neither party, however, is required to admit guilt.

Comscore stressed that it was under new leadership and had new internal procedures to prevent this from happening again. All the same, the settlement could spark uncertainty among many -- however irrational it might be. If Comscore couldn't be trusted to report its own finances properly, how do advertisers know the data they got was on the level? The same goes for market share estimates and other studies. It's unlikely that the data was tainted, but ad teams might be shy about relying on Comscore in the future out of an abundance of caution.

Source: SEC, Comscore
In this article: ads, advertising, business, comscore, crime, fraud, gear, internet, politics, regulation, sec, settlement
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Death Stranding' PS4 Pro includes a baby pod-inspired controller

'Death Stranding' PS4 Pro includes a baby pod-inspired controller

View
'The Last of Us Part II' lands on February 21st, 2020

'The Last of Us Part II' lands on February 21st, 2020

View
Watch Microsoft’s Inside Xbox event here at 6PM ET

Watch Microsoft’s Inside Xbox event here at 6PM ET

View
Watch Sony's State of Play event here at 4PM ET

Watch Sony's State of Play event here at 4PM ET

View
If you're feeling brave, the Pixel Slate and keyboard are on sale for $549

If you're feeling brave, the Pixel Slate and keyboard are on sale for $549

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr