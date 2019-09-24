Classic Star Wars game 'Jedi Outcast' arrives on PS4 and Switch

Fans of Star Wars games just got a rare nostalgia trip on modern consoles. As teased during Nintendo's Direct earlier in the month, Aspyr has released Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast for the Switch and PS4 at a modest $10 price. The revived 2002 title puts you in the shoes of series hero Kyle Katarn after he cut links with the Jedi and the Force, only to realize he needs to return to the fold to fight off a growing menace. It's not a visual overhaul by any stretch (get ready for blocky characters and maps), but you will have modern controls. Switch owners, for example, can use motion to fine-tune their lightsaber swings and blaster shots.