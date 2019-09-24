How to pick a 4K TV in 2019

Size

Other than price, size is the big (or small) question you need to consider the most. Assuming you have the room, going as large as you can afford is more of an option than you might think. Ultra HD televisions have such high resolution that even if you're sitting up close, it's impossible to see each pixel, and with modern upscaling technology even older HD content should look good on your big screen. For most people, something between 50 and 60 inches will be best, but going from a 55-inch TV to a 65-inch one adds almost 40 percent more screen area -- that's a lot of extra Keanu.

4K, HDR and 8K

One of the easiest questions to get out of the way is choosing a resolution. 4K TVs pack in over eight million pixels on the screen, compared to two million for 1080p. The technology is so cheap to produce at this point that any large TV you're considering will be 4K, and with Ultra HD video streams available from sources like Netflix, Amazon and Disney you'll be able to appreciate it more and more. You might be tempted to future proof with 8K, but getting the most out of 33 million pixels will require a screen size, bandwidth and budget that's beyond the reach of almost everyone.

Things get a little more complicated when it comes to the other big acronym: HDR. It stands for high dynamic range, and it can do more to make movies, TV shows and games look amazing on your TV than 4K resolution alone. They support more colors to make images pop off of your screen, and can have greater contrast between the darkest and brightest parts of an image.

One tricky element is that, while there's a standard version of HDR called HDR10, Samsung and Panasonic support a format called HDR10+ while most other manufacturers (LG, Vizio, Sony, TCL, Hisense) include Dolby Vision HDR. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision aren't exactly the same, but both of them allow for even more precision when it comes to setting a TV's contrast levels for each particular scene. Amazon and Netflix have content that supports both advanced settings, which is a stance that is becoming more common. Disney+ and Apple's TV+ have only confirmed support for Dolby Vision, which is something to keep in mind if you're trying to see all the Marvel and Star Wars hits in their best possible quality.

LED vs. OLED, fight

While resolution and contrast have changed a bit over the last few years, the technology that's in these screens hasn't. For smaller or cheaper TVs at mid-range prices and below, LCD (or LED) is what's available. That uses bright lights mounted around or behind the panel to create the picture that you see. Most of the better screens available use LEDs behind the screen, or local dimming, instead of edge lighting. By increasing the number of lights (or dimming zones) the contrast and control of where the light is gets better -- but the price gets higher too. Companies like TCL and Vizio offer strong mid-range options that will look great without breaking your budget.

For a bit more money, OLED becomes an option. Unlike LEDs, the light source is built into each pixel, allowing for far more precise control at the cost of some overall brightness. For years, this has been the premium technology to have and that hasn't changed in 2019. What is different, however, is that LG isn't the only OLED TV maker to choose from. Sony and Panasonic both offer TVs with the technology, and as judged by experts in recent blind tests, they may have the best overall viewing experience. That is, if you're willing to spend a few thousand dollars.

The Rest

Another wrinkle to consider is if you feel the need to dominate at quick-twitch video games. Third-party sites like RTINGS and DisplayLag make it a point to test out each new TV to find out how they measure up, and are a good resource to check if you need to make every millisecond count. While HDMI 2.1 could help minimize lag with refresh rates that sync up perfectly with your console or PC, most current TVs max out at HDMI 2.0, and so do all of the currently available gaming systems, though the Xbox One X supports some of the new 2.1 features.

Speaking of HDMI, it sounds dumb, but you need to seriously consider what you want to plug into your TV. Some low- and mid-range sets, especially smaller ones, only have two or three HDMI inputs. These can fill up very quickly, and going for a set that has more inputs will give you extra flexibility in the future.

Almost every TV is "smart" nowadays, but even major TV brands can sometimes get left out of the initial rollout for a new service. TVs that have Roku's smart TV apps built-in are a good bet to keep pace with new technology, while support for Google's Cast or Apple AirPlay 2 makes your phone the star when it comes to streaming and control. Being able to sync up with AI-connected smart home controls or multi-room audio is another bonus that you won't want to miss.