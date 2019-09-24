Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
Katamari creator's friendship game 'Wattam' arrives in December

It's all about making connections.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
27m ago in AV
Comments
Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

You won't have to wait too much longer for a new game from Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi. His weird but adorable Wattam is now slated to arrive on PS4 sometime in December 2019. To recap, it's all about a mayor who wants to reconnect with friends through increasingly oddball activities, like making eyelid characters cry using an onion -- yes it's definitely a Takahashi game. It's meant to be the polar opposite of the violent, conflict-driven titles you normally see, and it might be worth a look if you want a break from the angst of the modern world.

Source: PlayStation Blog
Coverage: Keita Takahashi (Twitter)
