What's on TV this week: 'The Good Place'

Fall has arrived, and with it there are a ton of shows premiering this week. That includes all-new ones like Stumptown and Emergence, as well as new seasons of favorites like The Good Place, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Bob's Burgers. There are also some finales, including series-enders for Transparent, Suits and Preacher. For gamers, FIFA 20 and The Surge 2 are rolling out this week, while movie fans can check out Maleficent on Ultra HD Blu-ray. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).