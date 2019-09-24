What's on TV this week: 'The Good Place'

Fall has arrived, and with it there are a ton of shows premiering this week. That includes all-new ones like Stumptown and Emergence, as well as new seasons of favorites like The Good Place, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Bob's Burgers. There are also some finales, including series-enders for Transparent, Suits and Preacher. For gamers, FIFA 20 and The Surge 2 are rolling out this week, while movie fans can check out Maleficent on Ultra HD Blu-ray. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games
- Anna (4K)
- Yesterday (4K)
- Sleeping Beauty
- 101 Dalmatians
- Child's Play
- Shaft
- Maleficent (4K)
- Steven King's The Stand
- Major League
- Local Hero (Criterion)
- FIFA 20 (PS4, PC, Xbox One, Switch - 9/27)
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight 11 - Jedi Outcast (PS4, Xbox One)
- The Surge 2 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Dreaming Canvas (PS4)
- Contra: Rogue Corps (PS4, Xbox One)
- Code Vein (PS4, Xbox One)
- Rage 2: Rise of Ghosts DLC (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Dead by Daylight (Switch)
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition (Switch)
- Dragon Quest Heroes I & II (Switch - 9/27)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Switch - 9/27)
Tuesday
- Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself, Netflix, 3 AM
- Pandora, CW, 8 PM
- The Resident (season premiere), Fox, 8 PM
- NCIS (season premiere), CBS, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- Empire (season premiere), Fox, 9 PM
- FBI (season premiere), CBS, 9 PM
- Mixed-ish (series premiere), ABC, 9 PM
- This is Us (season premiere), NBC, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
- Ghosted, MTV, 9 PM
- Mysteries Decoded, CW, 9 PM
- Black-ish (season premiere), ABC, 9:30 PM
- Emergence (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM
- The Devil You Know (season finale), Viceland, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO (season premiere), CBS, 10 PM
- New Amsterdam (season premiere), NBC, 10 PM
- Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- Abstract: The Art of Design (season premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- Glitch (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Hulu, 3 AM
- When the Camellia Blooms, Netflix, 3 AM
- Birders, Netflix, 3 AM
- El Recluso, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Goldbergs (season premiere), ABC, 8 PM
- Chicago Med (season premiere), NBC, 8 PM
- The Masked Singer (season premiere), Fox, 8 PM
- Survivor (season premiere), CBS, 8 PM
- WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
- Schooled (season premiere), ABC, 8:30 PM
- NFL: The Grind, Epix, 9 PM
- Hypnotize Me (season finale), CW, 9 PM
- Suits (series finale), USA, 9 PM
- Buzz, HBO, 9 PM
- Chicago Fire (season premiere), NBC, 9 PM
- Modern Family (season premiere), ABC, 9 PM
- Big Brother (season finale), CBS, 9:30 PM
- Single Parents (season premiere), ABC, 9:30 PM
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season premiere), FXX, 10 PM
- South Park (season premiere), Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Stumptown (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM
- Chicago PD (season premiere), NBC, 10 PM
- American Horror Story, FX, 10 PM
- Expedition Unknown, Discovery, 10 PM
- Cake (series premiere), FXX, 10:30 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Crank Yankers (season premiere), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Thursday
- Bigger, BET+, 3 AM
- Explained (season premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
- Creepshow (series premiere), Shudder, 3 AM
- Mr. Mom, Vudu, 3 AM
- Why Women Kill, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- The Greatest, ESPN, 7 PM
- Grey's Anatomy (season premiere), ABC, 8 PM
- The Outpost, CW, 8 PM
- Superstore (season premiere), NBC, 8 PM
- Navy/Memphis college football, ESPN, 8 PM
- Eagles/Packers (4K), Fox, 8 PM
- Young Sheldon (season premiere), CBS, 8 PM
- Perfect Harmony (series premiere), NBC, 8:30 PM
- The Unicorn (series premiere), CBS, 8:30 PM
- The Good Place (season premiere), NBC, 9 PM
- A Million Little Things (season premiere), ABC, 9 PM
- Chasing the Cure, TNT/TBS, 9 PM
- Mom (season premiere), CBS, 9 PM
- Carol's Second Act (series premiere), CBS, 9:30 PM
- Sunnyside (series premiere), NBC, 9:30 PM
- Evil (series premiere), CBS, 10 PM
- How to Get Away With Murder (season premiere), ABC, 10 PM
- Mr Inbetween, FX, 10 PM
- Law & Order: SVU (season premiere), NBC, 10 PM
Friday
- Transparent (series finale), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Skylines (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- El Marginal (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
- The Politician (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Vis a Vis, Netflix, 3 AM
- Sturgill Simpson presents Sound & Fury, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Great British Baking Show, Netflix, 3 AM
- Titans, DC Universe, 9 AM
- Masters of Illusion (season finale), CW, 8 PM
- American Housewife (season premiere), ABC, 8 PM
- Hawaii Five-0 (season premiere), CBS, 8 PM
- Battlebots (season finale), Discovery, 8 PM
- The Big Stage (season finale), CW, 8:30 PM
- Fresh Off the Boat (season premiere), ABC, 8:30 PM
- Magnum P.I. (season premiere), CBS, 9 PM
- Red Bull Peaking, CW, 9 PM
- Couples Therapy, Showtime, 10 PM
- Van Helsing (season premiere), Syfy, 10 PM
- Room 104, HBO, 11 PM
- Black Jesus, Adult Swim, 12 AM
Saturday
- Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Ohio State/Nebraska college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Woody Harrelson / Billie Elish (season premiere), NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- F1 Russian GP, ESPN2, 7:05 AM
- America's Funniest Home Videos (season premiere), ABC, 7 PM
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits, Freeform, 8 PM
- The Simpsons (season premiere), Fox, 8 PM
- Cowboys/Saints, NBC, 8:15 PM
- The Circus , Showtime, 8 PM
- Power, Starz, 8 PM
- Rams/Browns, NBC, 8:15 PM
- Bless the Harts (series premiere), Fox, 8:30 PM
- God Friended Me (season premiere), CBS, 8:30 PM
- Bob's Burgers (season premiere), Fox, 9 PM
- Succession, HBO, 9 PM
- Poldark (season premiere), PBS, 9 PM
- Fear the Walking Dead (season finale), AMC, 9 PM
- The Affair, Showtime, 9 PM
- Pennyworth (season finale), Epix, 9 PM
- Family Guy (season premiere), Fox, 9:30 PM
- NCIS: LA (season premiere), CBS, 9:30 PM
- Godfather of Harlem (series premiere), Epix, 10 PM
- The Rookie (season premiere), ABC, 10 PM
- The Righteous Gemstones, HBO, 10 PM
- On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Showtime, 10 PM
- Preacher (series finale), AMC, 10 PM
- Ballers, HBO, 10:40 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:10 PM
All times listed are ET.