Image credit: Engadget
Alexa will soon switch between languages for multilingual homes

Thanks to a new Multilingual Mode that's coming next month.
Marc DeAngelis
25m ago in Home
Comments
Engadget

It's not uncommon for family members under one roof to speak more than one language. To accommodate this, Amazon is adding Multilingual Mode to Alexa. Next month, households in the US will be able to set their Alexa devices to English and Spanish mode. Canadians will get a Canadian English and French mode while families in India will get an Indian English and Hindi mode. Amazon will continue to add languages and locations in the coming months and thanks to its neural text-to-speech technology, programming new modes is now a quick process.

Alexa will also be outfitted with frustration detection. This deep learning feature will help Alexa react appropriately to more casual phrasing. She will recognize frustration and will adjust, similar to how a human might.

Follow all the latest news from Amazon's 2019 hardware event here!

