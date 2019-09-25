Amazon’s latest Echo has better sound at the same price

On the outside, there's a clean fabric cover that, not going to lie, looks a bit like a Homepod when slapped on the new design. But people will probably appreciate that there's a new color option. In addition to charcoal, sandstone and heather gray, there's now twilight blue. Plus, that fabric cover is much better looking than the old-school utilitarian look of the first Echo.

We don't have all the details just yet about the new Echo. (Amazon is just blowing through product announcements today and barely scratching the surface on all of them.) But we do know that one new feature is coming: Guest Connect. This just means that if you walk into a friend's house or an Airbnb and there's an Echo on the shelf, you can quickly sign in by saying "Alexa, connect my account", to get all your playlists, etc... on the device. Connecting requires that you authenticate on both ends, and we hope there's a simple way to disconnect, but Amazon didn't get into too many details.

