Amazon will let parents control who kids chat with on their Echo

Amazon is under pressure to make its Alexa products safer for kids. With that in mind, the company is introducing Alexa Communications for Kids, which allows parents to whitelist contacts that their kids are allowed to talk to viia Echo devices. Theoretically, the parental controls will allow kids to talk to people through their Echo with reduced risk. That could appeal to parents and grandparents alike.
Amazon is also bringing its kid-friendly FreeTime to Echo Show. FreeTime is already available on Echo and Echo Dot, and Amazon says it worked closely with the Family Online Safety Institute and other industry groups to develop it.
