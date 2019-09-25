Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon
save
Save
share

Amazon adds the Echo Show 8 to its line of smart displays

You can pre-order it starting today.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
28m ago in Home
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Amazon

Amazon is expanding the Echo Show family. Starting today, consumers in the US can pre-order a new 8-inch model of the company's popular smart display speaker. The $129.99 variant joins the $89.99 Echo Show 5 and the $229.99 second-generation Echo Show, giving you the choice between a 5.5-inch, 8-inch or 10-inch screen. The Echo Show 8 combines the best of Amazon's past smart displays. It features the same display and sound capabilities of the Echo Show, as well as as the camera shutter and form factor of the Echo Show 5.

Alongside the new model, Amazon said you'll be able to watch Food Network TV shows on the device. And in a nifty new feature, you'll be able to ask Alexa to save a recipe if you see one that looks appealing. You'll also be able to ask Alexa about any ingredients that might show up in a recipe. Additionally, the company is adding on-demand cooking classes from the channel's lineup. To watch these, you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription.

Follow all the latest news from Amazon's 2019 hardware event here!

Source: Amazon
In this article: alexa, amazon, amazon2019, echo show, echo show 8, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, home
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Amazon’s latest Echo has better sound at the same price

Amazon’s latest Echo has better sound at the same price

View
Amazon's Echo Studio promises immersive audio for $200

Amazon's Echo Studio promises immersive audio for $200

View
Amazon's new Echo Dot has a built-in clock

Amazon's new Echo Dot has a built-in clock

View
Oculus Quest gets gadget-free hand tracking in 2020

Oculus Quest gets gadget-free hand tracking in 2020

View
Oculus Link turns every Quest into a Rift this November

Oculus Link turns every Quest into a Rift this November

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr