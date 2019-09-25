Android 10 Go edition improves speed and security for low-cost phones

For some, data protection may be the real star of the show. Android 10 Go edition includes a new Adiantum encryption system that should secure data without affecting performance or requiring special hardware. You won't have to worry that your sensitive info is vulnerable simply because you bought an entry-level device.

Google also stressed that recent app updates play an important role. Google Go has an AI-based read-aloud feature as well as Lens visual searches, while Gallery Go uses AI to organize your photos (offline or otherwise). YouTube Go has been around for longer, but it's still helpful for improving performance and cutting back on data use.

You'll have to be patient when phones based on Android 10 Go edition are due to arrive later in the fall. If this lives up to Google's hype, though, you might not feel like you're compromising as much as before.