Image credit: Soundcore
Anker unveils six affordable AirPod alternatives

They included updated Liberty Air models and sweatproof sport options.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
52m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Soundcore

Today, Anker added six new Bluetooth earbud models to its Soundcore audio lineup. The additions include follow ups to its Liberty Air music-centered wireless earbuds and three new sports-focused options. The "crown jewel" of the new products is the Liberty 2 Pro, which Anker says has a first-of-its-kind coaxial driver tuned by Grammy winning audio engineers.

According to Anker, the positioning of the drivers in the new true-wireless Liberty 2 Pro creates sound that is "sonically accurate." As Soundcore general manager Rock Gao put it, "this new design provided us not only with crisp treble, full and rich bass and a delicately balanced midrange but true audio alignment of all frequencies." The Liberty 2 Pro earbuds are true wireless, have an eight-hour battery life and come with a rechargeable case. Plus, with the Soundcore app, users can set custom audio settings. They'll cost $149.99 and will be available for pre-order on September 26th. They'll be available through Amazon and Best Buy beginning October 8th.

If you don't want to spend $150 for the Liberty 2 Pro model, Soundcore is offering a stepped-down version. For $100, the Liberty Air 2 is a solid AirPod alternative. You won't get the same driver setup, but the earbuds are true wireless, have a seven-hour battery life, include a rechargeable case and offer the ability to set custom settings.

Soundcore's new sports-focused earbuds include the Spirit 2, Spirit Dot 2 and Spirit X2. The main selling point is that they offer better sweat- and waterproof ratings. They range from $50 to $100. Given Anker's track record, we can expect solid performance, and at these prices, the earbuds are a good deal.

In this article: anker, audio, bluetooth, coaxial, earbuds, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, liberty 2 pro, liberty air, liberty air 2, music, preorder, soundcore, spirit, sports, sweatproof, waterproof, wireless earbuds
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
