Beat Saber's 360-degree mode arrives in December

Oculus Connect is as much about games as hardware and services, and at the event, Beat Games had some news about upcoming additions to Beat Saber. In December, you'll be able to slash your way through stages in 360 degrees, keeping you even more on your toes. To tide you over until then, a new music pack is on the way next week featuring tunes from Panic! At The Disco.
