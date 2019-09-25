Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Facebook
Beat Saber's 360-degree mode arrives in December

To tide you over, a Panic! At The Disco music pack is dropping next week.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Facebook

Oculus Connect is as much about games as hardware and services, and at the event, Beat Games had some news about upcoming additions to Beat Saber. In December, you'll be able to slash your way through stages in 360 degrees, keeping you even more on your toes. To tide you over until then, a new music pack is on the way next week featuring tunes from Panic! At The Disco.

Follow all the latest news from Oculus Connect 6 here!

