Latest in Gear

Image credit: Canon
save
Save
share

Canon unveils the EOS M200 with 4K video and eye-detect AF

It retains the 24.1-megapixel sensor and selfie-friendly screen of the M100.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
13m ago in Cameras
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Canon

Canon has unveiled the entry-level EOS M200 mirrorless camera, a successor to the popular EOS M100 with some interesting new features. While it retains the same 24.1-megapixel APS-C sensor as the last model, it has an updated Digic 8 processor. That extra power unlocks two important new features: Dual Pixel eye-detect autofocus and 4K, 24p video (with a big caveat).

With an entry-level price, the M200 is aimed at smartphone users who want to upgrade their photo powers. As such, it has the same body as the M100, with the same button layout, pocket-friendly size and pop-up selfie screen. Physical controls are minimal, so the camera settings are largely controlled from the flip-up touchscreen.

Canon EOS M200 APS-C mirrorless camera

With an identical sensor to the M100, the M200 should also deliver the same excellent image quality as before, with accurate colors and detailed RAW images. Canon's Dual Pixel autofocus is well-liked for its accuracy, both for photos and video, but eye-detect AF will make it a lot easier for novices to use. Canon has also increased the number of selectable AF points from 49 to 123.

The M200 can now do 4K video at 24 fps, but only with a 1.6 times crop. Combined with the 1.6 times APS-C crop, that means the 15-45mm kit lens effectively becomes a 38-115mm lens in 4K mode. That heavily limits its usefulness as a vlogging camera. Like Canon's PowerShot G7 X Mark III compact, it can shoot vertical video, however.

Still, extra features on the EOS M200 will make it a tempting budget option, especially given Canon's relatively inexpensive M lens lineup. It will arrive in October in black and while for $549 (£499) with an EF-M 15-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens.

In this article: 4K, APS-C, cameras, canon, crop, EOSM200, gear, M200, MirrorLess
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

MegaBots calls it quits, puts battle robots on eBay

MegaBots calls it quits, puts battle robots on eBay

View
Nintendo Switch Lite teardown reveals modified joystick components

Nintendo Switch Lite teardown reveals modified joystick components

View
'Mario Kart Tour' mobile racing begins at 4AM ET on Android and iOS

'Mario Kart Tour' mobile racing begins at 4AM ET on Android and iOS

View
New music platform Audius plans to capitalize on SoundCloud's faults

New music platform Audius plans to capitalize on SoundCloud's faults

View
Canoo wants to sell the world's first subscription-only EV

Canoo wants to sell the world's first subscription-only EV

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr