Fandango launches its video service on Oculus Go and Quest headsets

You now have a particularly easy way to watch newer movies and TV shows on Oculus' self-contained VR headsets. Fandango has made its FandangoNOW video store available on the Oculus Go and Oculus Quest, providing quick access to about 90,000 titles overall and "hundreds" of 3D movies. You can rent a recent flick like Yesterday without disturbing anyone else in your home, or catch up on shows in between Beat Saber rounds.