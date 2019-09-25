Latest in Gear

Image credit: ALEXANDRA ROBINSON via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Google fights deepfakes by releasing 3,000 deepfakes

Researchers can use the database to make automated detection tools better at spotting doctored videos.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ALEXANDRA ROBINSON via Getty Images

Google has released a pretty huge dataset of deepfake videos in an effort to support researchers working on detection tools. Deepfake videos look and sound so authentic, they could be used for highly convincing disinformation campaigns in the upcoming elections. They could also cause countless issues for individuals like celebrities whose faces can be used to create fake pornographic videos that look authentic.

The tech giant filmed actors in a variety of scenes and then used publicly available deepfake generation methods to create a database of around 3,000 deepfakes. Researchers can now use that dataset to train automated detection tools and make them as effective and accurate as possible when its comes to spotting AI-synthesized images. Google promises to add more videos to the database in hopes that it can keep up with rapidly evolving deepfake generation techniques. The company said in its announcement:

"Since the field is moving quickly, we'll add to this dataset as deepfake technology evolves over time, and we'll continue to work with partners in this space. We firmly believe in supporting a thriving research community around mitigating potential harms from misuses of synthetic media, and today's release of our deepfake dataset in the FaceForensics benchmark is an important step in that direction."

Google isn't the only tech company that's contributing to the fight against deepfakes. Facebook and Microsoft are also involved in an industry-wide initiative to create a set of open source tools that companies, governments and media organizations can use to detect doctored videos. The social network plans to release a similar database by the end of the year, and we doubt Google would mind -- the more samples there are, after all, the better detection tools can become.

Via: MIT Technology Review
Source: Google AI Blog
In this article: deepfake, deepfakes, gear, google, internet
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot nails a tumbling pass

The Morning After: Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot nails a tumbling pass

View
McDonald's is using Alexa and Google Assistant to hire new workers

McDonald's is using Alexa and Google Assistant to hire new workers

View
Apple Music for Android finally works with Chromecast

Apple Music for Android finally works with Chromecast

View
Canon unveils the EOS M200 with 4K video and eye-detect AF

Canon unveils the EOS M200 with 4K video and eye-detect AF

View
MegaBots calls it quits, puts battle robots on eBay

MegaBots calls it quits, puts battle robots on eBay

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr