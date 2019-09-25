Impossible Burger is now available at east coast grocery stores

After launching last week at grocery stores in Southern California, Impossible Foods' plant-based package of ground "meat" is heading east. Starting tomorrow, September 25th, all 100 Wegmans grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina will sell the Impossible Burger. Additionally, Fairway Market in New York will offer the Impossible Burger at its 74th and 86th Street locations in Manhattan. Both chains will sell the company's 12-ounce package for $8.99.
Sponsored Links
We are SO EXCITED to officially announce our partnership with @ImpossibleFoods foods 🍔‼️ Our 74th and 86th street stores are now carrying Impossible Foods, so come in to get this unique item at #theplacetogofooding. #finditatfairway #fairwaymarket #CookImpossible pic.twitter.com/LZdfLh0anl— Fairway Market (@FairwayMarket) September 25, 2019
With the expansion, the Impossible Burger is now available at 129 grocery stores and 17,000 restaurants nationwide. That's still only a fraction of the stores and restaurants where you can buy a Beyond Meat burger, but Impossible Foods hopes to expand to every region in the US by mid-2020. Whether it's simple curiosity or a desire to reduce their ecological footprint, Americans seem interested in plant-based alternatives to meat. According to VegNews, in the first week of availability at Gelson's Markets, the Impossible Burger outsold ground beef.