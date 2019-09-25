Latest in Gear

Image credit: Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
save
Save
share

Massachusetts temporarily bans vaping products amid health crisis

It's the first US state to do a full vaping ban.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
14m ago in Politics
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Following a spate of vaping illnesses and deaths, Massachusetts has become the first state to do a full ban on vaping products. Governor Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency and said that both flavored and non-flavored vaping products -- made with nicotine and marijuana -- would be temporarily prohibited from sale for a period of four months. "[We] need to pause sales in order for our medical experts to collect more information about what is driving these life threatening vaping-related illnesses," he said at a press conference.

The governor's office said that 61 cases of potential lung disease related to vaping have been reported in Massachusetts alone. Three in the state have been confirmed by the center of disease control (CDC) and two are likely to be confirmed. "We're declaring this public health emergency because medical and disease control experts have been tracking the rapidly increasing number of vaping related illnesses that in some cases have led to death," said Baker.

We as a commonwealth need to pause sales in order for our medical experts to collect more information about what is driving these life threatening vaping-related illnesses.

To enforce the ban, local police and public health boards will need to check numerous retailers to ensure products are removed from shelves. That has convenience store owners concerned. "Is it the product being sold on the shelves by companies like Juul, or is it the off-brand stuff coming from other countries and sold on the internet?" Retailers Association of Massachusetts president Jon Hurst told the AP. "I hope we can all work together and find out what is the problem and find a solution soon."

Other states, including New York and Michigan, have temporarily banned flavored vaping products, but Massachusetts is the first to do a full ban. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is mulling a nationwide ban of flavored vape products. The FDA is working on a policy to remove most non-tobacco-flavored e-cigs from the market, and is expected to share details of the plan soon.

The CDC has cautioned against using vape products until it knows what is causing the problems. At least 530 people have come down with a vaping-related lung illness, and nine have died. Patients have reported using products containing both THC and nicotine. The CDC has advised users to watch for symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath, chest pains, nausea, abdominal pain and fever. Above all, it said you "should not buy these products off the street."

Source: Masslive
In this article: ban, e-cigarettes, gear, massachusetts, medicine, politics, teens, vaping
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot nails a tumbling pass

The Morning After: Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot nails a tumbling pass

View
McDonald's is using Alexa and Google Assistant to hire new workers

McDonald's is using Alexa and Google Assistant to hire new workers

View
Apple Music for Android finally works with Chromecast

Apple Music for Android finally works with Chromecast

View
Canon unveils the EOS M200 with 4K video and eye-detect AF

Canon unveils the EOS M200 with 4K video and eye-detect AF

View
MegaBots calls it quits, puts battle robots on eBay

MegaBots calls it quits, puts battle robots on eBay

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr