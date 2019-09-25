Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo iFixit
save
Save
share

Nintendo Switch Lite teardown reveals modified joystick components

Whether that means they won't drift remains to be seen.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Nintendo iFixit

iFixit has taken a Nintendo Switch Lite apart and discovered the ways it differs from its non-Lite siblings. If you're wondering whether the gaming giant made changes to prevent drifting, which is a persistent issue for Joy-Cons, the answer is: maybe. Nintendo definitely did something to its joysticks -- some of their components are a different size from the original, and the part that controls the buttons is narrower. However, the black contact pads under their (slightly wider) metal sliders still look the same. One of the theories behind the infamous Joy-Con drift is that those contact pads wear down over time. As iFixit notes, though, it's unclear if they're now made of tougher materials.

The handheld might also have better speakers, according to iFixit, because they now drive sound downwards instead of through the display like the main Switch devices. To make the Lite as compact as possible, Nintendo had to fuse some components and make it less modular and easier to repair. Its Joy-Cons are also firmly attached to its body -- you can't slide them out in hopes of using them with your regular Switch.

Source: iFixit
In this article: gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, nintendo, switch, switch lite
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Mario Kart Tour' mobile racing begins at 4AM ET on Android and iOS

'Mario Kart Tour' mobile racing begins at 4AM ET on Android and iOS

View
Canoo wants to sell the world's first subscription-only EV

Canoo wants to sell the world's first subscription-only EV

View
'Humanity' is a PS4 game about the strangeness of crowds

'Humanity' is a PS4 game about the strangeness of crowds

View
Project xCloud's first public trial hits Android devices in October

Project xCloud's first public trial hits Android devices in October

View
'Death Stranding' PS4 Pro includes a baby pod-inspired controller

'Death Stranding' PS4 Pro includes a baby pod-inspired controller

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr