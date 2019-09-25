Oculus Link turns every Quest into a Rift this November

Zuckerberg said the feature will work with most USB-C cables, and it'll be available this November. It makes the Quest an even better gateway into VR: For $400, you get a headset that can be used anywhere for simpler experiences, but can also run more complex PC virtual reality when you need it. With flexibility like this, Facebook essentially made the disappointing Rift S headset even more irrelevant.

